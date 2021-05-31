wrestling / News
AEW All Out Headed Back To Chicago Over Labor Day Weekend
May 30, 2021
After a year away due to the pandemic, AEW All Out is returning to Chicago this September. AEW announced at Double or Nothing that the 2021 iteration of the PPV will take place in Chicago on September 5th. You can see the promo below.
The 2020 All Out took place from Daily’s Place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chicago Land get ready we are coming back, for #AEWAllOut – #LaborDay weekend Sunday, September 5, 2021 pic.twitter.com/yoCddNhn2i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021