Join 411’s Live AEW Double or Nothing Coverage

Match 1: Brian Cage vs Hangman Adam Page

Cage starts off hard, sending Page into the corner shoulder first. Cage flips Page, Page lands on his feet, clothesline, cover by Page for 1…NO!! Cage rolls to the apron. Page to the top, flies with a clothesline. Cage gets Page in the middle of the ring, sends Page to the corner, shoulder to the gut, another. Page ights out of the corner. High knee from Cage. Cage whips Page into the corner hard, and Page falls on his ass. Cage curls Page, sits him on his shoulders, but Page turns it into a bomb! Page hits the ropes, runs into a clothesline and drops as Cage hits one too. He hits the ropes, Page hits the ropes, ducks under a clothesline and sends Cage to the outside. Page to the apron. MOONSAULT OFF THE TOP!!! Cage gets Page to the top rope, Page stands on the ropes, hops up, looks for a hurricanrana, but Cage catches him, brings him up for a powerbomb, but Page hits a hurricanrana anyways!!! He flies over for a cover! 1..2….NO!!!! Page to the apron. Cage kicks him, he grabs the head, cage flies off the top, misses a clothesline, Page hits a right, another right to the chin. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cage sets up for a powerbomb, spins Page for a elbow. Fireman’s, Shoots Page of, high knee from Cage, spinning nekbreaker by Page! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Cage rushes the corner wirth an uppercut, high kick, goes for a German!!! Elbow from Page, another. Fireman’s from Cahe, he dorps Page on the top rope!! Cage slides out of the ring to the apron, looks at the stack of chips nearby. He is now looking at the ramp! Cage with a back body drop to Page on the ramp!!! He lays Page on the top rope, he sends Page flying! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Cage on the apron. He flips over the top rope, goes for the Buck Shot, but Cage hits a F5!!!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!! BUCKS- NO!!! GERMAN ONTO THE NECK!!! Cage flips Page. Powerbomb! AGAIN INTO THE BUCKLE!!!! LOCKS UP, PAGE WITH A JACKKNIFE!!! COVER!!!! 1..2….NO!!!! SPINNING CLOTHESLINE!!! SPINNING SIT OUT POWEROMB!!! 1…2…NO!!!!!

Out comes Hook to distract.

Ricky slides in the FTW title. Brian looks at the title, throws it back at Starks!!! Page sets up for an alabama Slam, but Cage sends him to the outside. BUCK SHOT LARIAT!!!! 1..2…….3!!!

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

Holy shit, what an opener! Beautiful.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time:12:03

Page celebrates with a beer as Cage sits in the corner, shocked.

Starks and Hook enter the ring and tlak shit. Ricky dares Cage to hit him, Cage shoves Hook then Starks then leaves the ring.

While the Bucks pose, Eddie and Jon attack!!!! Jon chokes Matt up with some confetti while Eddie attacks Nick in the corner. Nick rakes the face, then then heads outside to attack Jon!!! They double team for a bit. EDDIE FLIES WITH A SUICIDE DIVE!!!! Holy shit. Eddie whips Nick into the barricade while Jon takes Matt inot the crowd. Jon grabs someone’s beer and smashes it against his head. Eddie sends Nick’s face into the barricade again. Cutler spraws Nick on his shoulder, and in comes Eddie to shove him into the ring. Jon is in there to stop him. SLEEPER TO CUTTLER!!! Half Nelson Suplex with a clothesline to boot!



Match 2: The Young Bucks vs Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Eddie and Matt to start. Kicks form Eddie. Cover for 1…NO! Eddie tags Jon. Jon pinches under the arm, right in the pit. Double clothesline to Matt. Jon with a running kne in the corner. Eddie with a front suplex. STO!! Cover for `1..2…NO!!! Eddie with a chop in the corner. Chop chop chop!!! Nick is there to thumb the eye. Tag to Nick. Kick Jon off the apron, running clothesline and a kick as well! Rolling senton from Matt, and Nick kicks the back of the head again. Matt takes a breather, Nick pulls Eddie up in the corner. Whip to the ropes, double elbow then a splash and a fist drop combo. Nick goes full flamboyant. Scrape of the face. Nick runs, and gets flapjacked onto the top rope!!! Tag to Matt. Kick to the back of the leg. Shoves Jon off the apron. Matt to the apron. He calls for a hot tag, asking for it, getting hyped, blind tag from Matt to Eddie. He is mocking the fuck out of em. Clothesline to Eddie. Again with a clothesline. Rushes the corner for a barrage of punches. He gets to 10. Drops back down to the mat. Matt lifts with a body slam!!! He hits the ropes for a leg drop, but Jon is there to pull him out of the ring!!! Clothesline!!! Tag to Nick, who flies and Kingston hits an Exploder!!! Tag to Jon! Tag to Matt!!! Shotgun dropkick to Matt into the corner, lotheslnies to both. Suplex to Nick. PILEDRIVER! Jon with a few rights, sets up for a Pedigree, but hits a piledriver instead!!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! BULLDOG CHOKE!!! Kick from Nick. Nick stomps the fingers! He whips Jon, with his borther, Moxley kicks, locks the head of both, DDT!!!! Jon ith a clothesline in the corner, runs to Matt, gets kicked, back body drop to Matt!!

Gallows is here!!!! He gets knocked out by Kingston while Frankie Kazarian attacks Karl Anderson on the ramp!!!

In the ring, Matt sprays the cold spray into Jon’s face, then throws the can into his head! Lol. Damn. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!! Matt is up. Jon is cut open! Matt grabs Jon on the ramp. MELTZER DRIVER ON THE RAMP!!!! Jon re-enters the ring. He fights on his knees. Matt hangs Jon on the rope as Nick hits a beautiful swanton off the top rope. Kick/stomp from Nick. Kick to the back, Kick from each brother!!! Matt with a cravat from behind. Jon reaches for a tag to Eddie. Matt sends Jon down to the mat and mocks Eddie. Matt and Nick double team Jon some more, Matt looks to hit a ROMAN REIGNS SPEAR!!! But Jon kicks! Lock up! Lockup! GERMAN!!!!! Tag to Eddie. Rights to Matt, to Nick, kick form Nick, whip to Eddie BELLY TO BELLY FROM EDIE!! Enziguri!!! DDT! Eddie calls for the end. He drops Matt on his ass then locks in an arm stretch. Nick punches Eddie. Eddie ain’t havin it. He’s pissed. Another right. Won’t work. Nick hits the ropes. Eddie with a boot! He sells the leg. Chops to Matt in the corner over and over and over!!! And over!!! Running kick from Nick!!! Assisted Sliced Bread to Eddie! Running knee strike. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Nick to the top rope. SWANTON!! KNEES UP!!!! Eddie tags in Jon. Jon rushes in. Both Bucks in. DOUBLE SUPERKICK!!!! Matt with Jon on the shoulders, rolling sento—nO!!! Moxley with the Sleeper!!! Eddie pull Nick down!!! SLEEPER IN!! JON ROLLS TO HIS BACK!!! 450 Splash from Nick!!!! Holy shit! Cover for 1…2….NO!!!!!! Matt turns Jon into him, shoulder, goes for an Indy Taker, Eddie pulls Nick off the apron, Sleeper from Jon, Eddie in, single nelson, Nick pulls Jon off the apron! Nick goes for another Meltzer Driver, but Jon pulls him off the apron!!! Jon throws in a shoe! Knox takes it and sendsit out of the ring, but Jon has another pair. He has the shoe on his hnd! Clothelsine off the top! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!!! Nick breaks it up. Nick knees Eddie off the apron.

Moxley slo to stand. Nick is waiting for him. Superkick attempt, spin, lock the head, Paradigm, no!! Nick shoots the leg! Sharpshooter!!!! Eddie is triyng to break the pin, but Matt is holding onto Eddie! Jon reaches for the fingers of Eddie!!!! Jon looks like he is fading!!! EDDIE THERE TO BREAK IT UP!!! Back drop driver to Matt! Superkick to Eddie in the face!!! Clothesline to Nick!!! Clothesline! Paradigm shift!!! 1….2….NO!!! Matt breaks it up!!! Jon sends Nick into the corner, he rolls over the ropes, kick to Eddie. SLEEPER TO NICK!!! DOUBLE SUPERKICK TO JON!! He’s off the ropes!! CLOTHESLINE TO BOTH!! Superkick from Matt! Superkick from Nick! DOUBLE SUPERKICK!!! Cover for 1…….NO!!!! HE KICKS OUT AT 1!!!! ANOTHER DOUBLE SUPERKICK!!! Eddie in. SUPERKIC—–NO!!! Kickto the knee instead!!! Jon and Eddie are down! Matt and Nick are standing tall.

BTE TRIGGER! Looked kind of weak. Jon doesn’t drop. So they hit it again, an again, and a third!!! Matt kicks Eddie away, then covers for 1..2……3!!!

Winners: The Young Bucks

There was a lot to love here for me, as The Young Bucks have FINALLY established their characters, and are living in them fully. This has helped so much. Of course, Jon had his never say die thing going, which worked all the way till the end, where I felt it kind of deflated. Eddie shone here, flyin like a mad man, and seeling the knee like it mattered.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 20:58

We are informed that QT Marshall has a wrist injury, and Solow will be taking his place.



Match 3: Casino Battle Royale

A Buncha Dudes vs Each Other

Christian, Matt Sydal, Will Hobbs, Max Caster, Dustin Rhodes are first in. Dustin and Max go at it while Hobbs attacks Christian. Ma ends up grabbing Sydal, punches, misses, Sydal kicks the back of the leg. Again. High kick to Max. Elbow from Max, high kick to the nuts from Max. He sends Syrdal over the top rope, and SYDAL IS ELIMINATED!!!

Dustin with a boot to the chin of Hobbs. Christian sits Max up on the corner. Max tries to eliminate Christian, but he sends Max flying over the top rope, lands on the ramp, then drops down to the floor for an elimination.

MAX CASTER IS ELIMINATED!!

Up next is the Diamonds. Matt Hardy, He comes out with Kassidy, and they stand at the end of the tunnel, waiting for the next people. It’s TEN! Matt attacks!! Matt tries for a Twist of Fate, kick from Ten! Kassidy kicks, ten catches him then powerbombs his ass. Ten enters the ring as Nick Comoroto. He enters th ring ant goes straight for Dustin. Dustin hits a right, and Nick no sells. Huge right to Dustin. Serpentico is next, and Luther tosses him into the ring.

Back body drop to Serpentico! Wheelbarrorw, Ten drops him on the ropes, GERMAN!!! Serpetnico is eliminated by Ten!!!

Nick and Ten go face to face. Nick shoves him, Ten with an elbow, right hand back and forth. Nick with a knee. He lifts Ten, shoves and Ten hits a powerbomb! Nick hits the ropes. SPEAR!!! Nick send Ten over the top, and Ten holds on!!! Dustin there to send Nick over the top!!! He eliminates both Ten and Nick!!!

Hobbs attacks Dustin immediately. Nick back on the apron. COWBELL TO THE FUCKING FACE!!!! Hobbs lifts Dustin and sends him over the top rope. Dustin has been eliminated.

HEARTS ARE NEXT!!!

Kassidy clips Christian from behind as Matt enters the ring.

Pillman, Garrison out and attack Kassidy and Matt! They whip, Matt stops, dropkick to Matt and Kassidy!

Colt Cabana makes his Dark Order entrance with Brodie’s jacket!!! Colt with a punch, another, another to Matt. Rollem up, Colt! Elbow to Kassidy instead!!! PIllman attacks Matt in the corner.

Anthony Bowens is out next!

He enters the ring, He attakcks Pillman and Garrison. Huge Brainbuster to Pillman.

Penta El Zero with the Joker fucking theme!!!!

Anthony and he go face to face! Superkick!!! Chop to Colt! Chop to Pillman! Running leg lariat to Pillman! Penta goes to pose, and Bowens hits him from the side. Colt is attacking Matt. Varsity Blondes eliminate Bowens!

Mat sends Garrison over the top rope. Pillman with a fist. Penta hops on the back of Pilman as Matt eliminates Garrison!

Penta in the corner. With Pillman. Commentary argues that Hobbs is still in the match. Matt and Kassidy attack Penta and Pillman. Matt sends Penta into the corner. Penta with a high kick. Penta pulls back on the hair of Matt, hits some right hands to the forehead. Penta with a boot to the corner. Pillman locks up with Kassidy on the ropes. We are seven seconds away.

The final shuffle is here, and Spades come out!

JUNGLE BOY!!! He goes face to face with Penta, Penta puts his fingers to the face, Jungle misses a clothesline, SLINGBLADE!!! Another!!! Tilt-a-whirl! Here comes Quen!!! He rushes the corner! High hurricanana into a cutter! GIN AND JUICE!!!

Aaron Solow comes out, attacks Matt Hardy!! Pillman is eliminated! Evil Uno is here! He enters the ring, goes straight for Matt Hardy, attacks the forehead as LEE JOHNSON is out next!!! Solow is there to kick him then send him over the top rope. Lee sends Solow to the apron. Both men on the apron. Lee with a back elbow and he goes flying. Matt with an elbow to the head, and Lee is eliminated too! Uno attacks Penta now, as Quen and Matt attack Jungle Boy in the corner. Penta with a face kick to Uno, and he is eliminated! JUNGLE BOY ELIMINATES PENTA!!!

Hobbs is back! POUNCE to Quen!! Kassidy is back and gets a Spinebuster!!! Christian is back in!1 Junge Boy with a right but Hobbs no sellsl and sends him into thte corner. Shove to Christian. Hobbs misses a splash. Christian sends Hobbs over th top rope!!! Hobbs holds on! HE IS ELIMINATED!!!! Matt gets his pals up, rallying the troops. Christian stands with Jungle Boy. They go three v two. Private Party attacks Christian, Matt goes at it with Jungle Boy.

THE JOKER CARD IS……….

LIO RUSH!!!

Crossbody to Kassidy, hops over Quen, leap frog, reverse rana!!! Kassidy misses a kick, Lip flips out of the way, crawls under Kassidy, up kick to Kassidy, rope aisted whip to the ropes, hits the ropes, rolls over, Spanish Fly in the middle of the rin!!! Matt grabs Lio, sends him to the ropes, Lio bounces off, left and right over and over, whip to the ropes, dives in, Cutter off the ropes! Lio turns, sees everyone laid out, grabs Kassidy, sends him into the corner and tries to eliminate him, but here comes Quen. Sends him rolling away, Lip blocks, throuat thrust, huge punch, Silly String to Lio, but Lio ain’t having it!!1 He attacks them both, until Matt eliminates Lio!!! Matt saves his team!! They turn and attack Christian!!! Matt goes after Jungle Boy! Matt kicks, Jungle Boy blocks, SIDE EFFECT! Matt whips Jungle, who comes back with a clothesline!!! Quen sends Jungle Boy over the top rope! Cage sends Quen to the apron, he then sends Kassidy into Quen, SILLY STRING, but Jungle Boy kicks Kassidy off of Quen!!! Leg sweep from Jungle Boy! Baseball slide to Kassidy!

We got Matt, Jungle Boy, and Matt Hardy.

Matt asks Christian for some team work due to their history. Christian knocks knuckles. Then Christian eliminates him!!!

Christian and Jungle Boy!

Jungle Boy looks like a hell of fanboy as the crowd sings his song.

Christian tries for the quick elimination, but Jungle fights back with rights. He sends Cage into the corner, cage kicks out of it, Jungle lifts Cage to the top rope, Cage kicks Jungle away. Cage with an uppercut off the top! Cage sends JB into the corner, JB with an enziguri to the back of the head!!! JB lifts Cage, sends him to the ropes, Cage reverses, looks for a quick drop! He hits it, waits for JB to stand up. Cage wants the spear! HE [email protected] JB lifts him on the shoulers! Over the top rope, Cage stops him with an elbow! Cage sends JB over the top rope! JB holds on! He flies in, grabs the head, pulls cage over the top!!! Both men on the apron!!!! Cage tries to shove JB dow, but JB holds onto the bottom rope and kicks Christian away! KB spins into the ring, high kicks cage in the face, clips one arm, CAGE HOOSK THE ARM!! WANTS [email protected]!!!!

Cage shoves JB forward, JB holds onto the post and swings to the adjacent side!!!! Shoulder! BACK BODY DROP TO CAGE TO THE OUTSIDE!!! JUNGLE BOY WINS!!!!

Winner: Jungle Boy

The fact that it was Jungle Boy who won this just goes to show how much effort is put into making stars as opposed to depending on current or old stars to move the product forward. This, while still being able to utiize current or old stars at the same time.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: Bruh, I forgot!



Match 4: Cody Rhodes vs Anthony Ogogo

HUGE PUNCH TO START THE MATCH!!! Olympic Slam to Cody! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Oogo shoves Cody to the corner powerslam from Cody! Cody sells the mid. Cody with a knee. Another. Cody hops over, under, stomp to the chest of Cody! Misses a left, Cody grabs the leg, hooks his arms from behind. Cody bridges. Cody breaks it. Hits the ropes. Suicide dive, but Ogogo with a punch!!! Go behind! German to Cody! Cover for 1…NO! Another cover for 1…NO!!! Poke to the eye of Cody, Ogogo rolls away, hits the ropes, huge clothesline to cody!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! QT with a cheap shot to Cody .Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Here comes Arn, ready to Enforce! Lockup from behind, cody attacks the left hand, Ogogo with a spinning of the shoulders chokeslam type move. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Cody with a knee to the eye, but he bounces cody off the bottom rope chest first! Cody punches the gut. Looks like Cody cut above the eye. Cody punches, Cody clips the back of the leg. Bulldog! Cody with another right to the face, another, Cody punhes the cut, whips to the ropes, Cody hops off with a CUTTER!!!

Cody in the corner. Ogogo knocks Cody off then heads to the top rope. FROG SPLASH! Lookin beautiful! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Cody with A FIGURE FOUR! QT PUSHES THE ROPE FORWARD. Ogogo escapes. Cody goes for the Cross Rhodes, but Ogogo with a body shot again, uppercut! Cody is dead. Cover, but he’s too close to th ropes. Ogogo with deadlift gutwrench, and slam to Cody. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Ogogo lifts Cody, Cody drops an elbow on the back, another, sets up for a Gory Special! VERTEBREAKER! Cover for 1…2…3!!!