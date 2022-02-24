wrestling / News
AEW Announces Date For Double Or Nothing In Las Vegas
February 23, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced the date for AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that Double Or Nothing will take place on May 28th at the T-Mobile Arena.
In addition, the episodes of Dynamite and Rampage before Double or Nothing on May 25th and 27th will be live shows from the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay. You can see the announcement below:
🎲VEGAS, BABY!🎲#AEW is coming back to Las Vegas for 3 EPIC EVENTS!
Vegas debut of #AEWDynamite (5/25) & #AEWRampage (5/27) LIVE! #AEWDoN (Double Or Nothing) LIVE on PPV on Sun, May 29
Don’t miss out! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10am PT/1pm ET https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k pic.twitter.com/WvIepAfLeK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
