wrestling / News
AEW Announces Montreal Debut With Collision & Dynamite Tapings in December
September 13, 2023 | Posted by
– During today’s AEW Control Center, Tony Schiavone announced that AEW will be making its Montreal debut in December with back-to-back shows at the Bell Centre. A Collision TV taping will be held on Tuesday, December 5. This will be followed by TV tapings of Dynamite and Rampage on Wednesday, December 5.
Pat LaPrade first reported that AEW would be holding TV tapings on back-to-back nights in December earlier in June.
More Trending Stories
- Asuka Defends Nia Jax Over Claims Of Hurting Wrestlers
- Kevin Nash Says He Has ‘No Heat’ With CM Punk, Recalls Altercation With Samoa Joe In TNA
- Eric Bischoff Breaks Down CM Punk’s Options After AEW Release, Potential WWE Return
- Kayden Carter in Swimsuit, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos