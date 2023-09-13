– During today’s AEW Control Center, Tony Schiavone announced that AEW will be making its Montreal debut in December with back-to-back shows at the Bell Centre. A Collision TV taping will be held on Tuesday, December 5. This will be followed by TV tapings of Dynamite and Rampage on Wednesday, December 5.

Pat LaPrade first reported that AEW would be holding TV tapings on back-to-back nights in December earlier in June.