AEW Announces Setlist for First Live Music Concert

– AEW is set to hold the company’s first-ever AEW Music Live Concert during Revolution Weekend on Saturday, March 5 during the AEW FanFest. The live show will feature music by Mikey Rukus, Monteasy, and Wrestle & Flow. Here’s the announced setlist for the show:

* Thunder Rosa – Blood and Glory

* Eddie Kingston – Cold World

* Lucha Bros – Zero Miedo

* Rise (AEW Dark Elevation Theme)

* Wardlow – This Is War

* Varsity Blondes – City Lights

* Nyla Rose – Beast Bomb

* Penelope Ford – Superbad Girl

* Chaos Project – The Pit

* Dark Order – Join Us

* Matt Hardy (AHFO) – Ghost Town

* Sting – Arrival

* Dynamite Theme

* Adam Cole – All About Tha Boom

Tickets for the show are available at AEW’s website.