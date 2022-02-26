wrestling / News

AEW Announces Setlist for First Live Music Concert

February 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW is set to hold the company’s first-ever AEW Music Live Concert during Revolution Weekend on Saturday, March 5 during the AEW FanFest. The live show will feature music by Mikey Rukus, Monteasy, and Wrestle & Flow. Here’s the announced setlist for the show:

* Thunder Rosa – Blood and Glory
* Eddie Kingston – Cold World
* Lucha Bros – Zero Miedo
* Rise (AEW Dark Elevation Theme)
* Wardlow – This Is War
* Varsity Blondes – City Lights
* Nyla Rose – Beast Bomb
* Penelope Ford – Superbad Girl
* Chaos Project – The Pit
* Dark Order – Join Us
* Matt Hardy (AHFO) – Ghost Town
* Sting – Arrival
* Dynamite Theme
* Adam Cole – All About Tha Boom

Tickets for the show are available at AEW’s website.

