AEW Battle of the Belts VII Reportedly Set for July 15

– PWInsider reports that AEW Battle of the Belts VII is scheduled for this month. The show will reportedly air on Saturday, July 15 at 10:00 pm EST on TNT following that night’s edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

AEW Collision on July 15 is being held at the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Collision that night will be a live broadcast for TNT. AEW has not yet announced the lineup and details for Battle of the Belts VII.

Tony Khan stated last month that Battle of the Belts would continue this year on TNT.