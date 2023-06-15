Tony Khan Says Battle of the Belts Will Return, Wants Collision To Feel Different

In an interview with POST Wrestling (via Fightful), Tony Khan spoke about the status of the Battle of the Belts specials now that Collision is set to debut on Saturdays. He said the show will return but wasn’t sure when. Here are highlights:

On the status of Battle of the Belts: “Yeah, Battle of the Belts will continue, which is great. As for where the next Battle of the Belts episode will run on TNT, whether it will be a Friday or a Saturday, it’s a great question, and still talking about that. We’ll have a good answer for you on that soon.”

On wanting Collision to feel different: “I think you hit the nail on the head there great. I want to take some of the great things we’ve developed that are part of the working formula, but I also want to create a distinct show with a distinct identity, and I really believe we can do that with Collision and present a great wrestling show every Saturday night, starting this week.”