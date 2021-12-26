AEW, Big E., FITE TV Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee on Anniversary Of His Passing

Today marks a year since the passing of Brodie Lee and AEW, FITE TV and Big E. all paid tribute to the late star on social media. AEW posted to Twitter on to honor Lee, writing:

”Today marks 1 year since the passing of Jon Huber, Mr. Brodie Lee. Today we honor Jon’s remarkable legacy in and out of the ring with match clips, photos and memories. Please join us by sharing your favorite Big Rig memories.”

The company has posted several other tributes as you can see below, and “Brodie Lee Forever” has been trending on Twitter. FITE TV shared a couple of posts to remember Lee, and Big E. shared his thoughts in a post which read:

”One year ago today, Jon Huber, one of my best friends on earth, passed away. I still have a dozen things I want to text him every day. I still remember the way he would type out laughter in text (“ha ha ha.”) I still have the play-by-play of his son’s amateur wrestling performance in my phone, as Jon anxiously & proudly watched on. The dream of driving fifteen minutes to his Tampa house for Sunday dinners when we retired still lingers. There will still never be anyone to fill his shoes. “As painfully tragic as this has all been, there’s so much good to reflect on. I’m so grateful that so many people have made a commitment to keeping Jon’s memory alive. I’m so glad he enriched the lives of so many people in and out of this profession. “Brodie (he was always ‘Brodie’ to me), the laughs we shared far surpassed the tears I’ve shed over you. I hope we all continue to honor you in the way you deserve. I still miss you and will always love you, my friend.”

