– AEW has back-to-back live shows tonight with both a new episode of AEW Collision and the Battle of the Belts X special.

Tonight’s show is being held at the Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky. The live broadcast starts on TNT at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup Collision:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. AZM

* Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher

* Lee Moriarty vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* House of Black vs. Dante Martin, Action Andretti & Matt Sydal

And here’s the updated lineup for Battle of the Belts X:

* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong (c) vs. Rocky Romero

* FTW Championship Match: HOOK (c) vs. Shane Taylor

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena (c) vs. Red Velvet

Tony Schiavone also previewed tonight’s double-header of AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts X on a new edition of Control Center, which you can view below: