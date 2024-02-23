Note on AEW Creative Team After Recent Hire, Jennifer Pepperman’s Role

As previously reported, AEW hired former WWE writer Jennifer Pepperman as the new VP of Content Development. It is believed that Mercedes Mone was part of the reason for this, as the two are close and she wrote for her in WWE. A source in WWE said the belief is that she would be Mone’s exclusive writer. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Pepperman will be ‘heavily involved’ with women’s storylines, as well as working on men’s storylines.

Tony Khan remains the booker of AEW, with a creative team that now includes Pepperman, Bryan Danielson, Sonjay Dutt, Jerry Lynn, Jimmy Jacobs, Will Washington and others.

It was noted that AEW has not changed how they handle promos. Promos will not be written, as they are handled by giving talent bullet points and letting them use their own words.