Tony Khan Comments on AEW Hiring Jennifer Pepperman
February 22, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, AEW hired former WWE creative team member Jennifer Pepperman to work as the new VP of Content Development. In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan commented on the latest hire.
He wrote: “Welcome to @AEW to our All Elite Vice President of Content @JenPepperman! We’re excited to have her in @AEW! It’s been a very exciting first day for her, here tonight live on @TBSNetwork!”
Welcome to @AEW to our All Elite Vice President of Content @JenPepperman! We're excited to have her in @AEW! It's been a very exciting first day for her, here tonight live on @TBSNetwork!
Thank you all watching #AEWDynamite on TBS right now! https://t.co/DIrfc155DG pic.twitter.com/UrZ0LdpCgG
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 22, 2024
