Tony Khan Comments on AEW Hiring Jennifer Pepperman

As previously reported, AEW hired former WWE creative team member Jennifer Pepperman to work as the new VP of Content Development. In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan commented on the latest hire.

He wrote: “Welcome to @AEW to our All Elite Vice President of Content @JenPepperman! We’re excited to have her in @AEW! It’s been a very exciting first day for her, here tonight live on @TBSNetwork!”