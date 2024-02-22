AEW Hires Former WWE Creative Member As VP of Content Development

AEW has brought on former WWE creative team member Jennifer Pepperman to be their VP of Content Development. AEW announced the news on Wednesday, as you can see below:

AEW Announces Jennifer Pepperman as Vice President, Content Development

Three-Time Daytime Emmy Award Winner Will Work Alongside AEW CEO and Head of Creative Tony Khan on Development of Content for Live Programming

AEW CEO and Head of Creative Tony Khan announced that award-winning director and producer Jennifer Pepperman has joined AEW today as Vice President, Content Development.

A professional wrestling producer and senior writer since 2017, Pepperman was a prolific director and executive producer of renowned soap operas including As the World Turns, One Life to Live and After Forever. Pepperman has won three Daytime Emmys for Best Directing across her career, bringing decades of experience in production and directing to AEW.

Pepperman will work alongside CEO and Head of Creative Tony Khan in the development of content for “AEW: Dynamite,” live on TBS every Wednesday, “AEW: Rampage” on TNT every Friday and “AEW: Collision,” live on TNT every Saturday.

“Adding Jennifer Pepperman’s brilliant mind to the AEW team opens the door for exciting new ideas and will help us build upon the incredible stories currently developing on the road to AEW REVOLUTION across our three weekly shows on TBS and TNT, and the effects of Jennifer’s arrival in AEW will be felt for many years in the future,” said Khan. “We’re thrilled to welcome her today, and I look forward to her creativity and collaboration with our team across the board in what will be AEW’s biggest year yet, and beyond.”