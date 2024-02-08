Update On Mercedes Mone Following AEW Big Business Announcement

A new report has the latest on Mercedes Mone and AEW following the announcement of AEW Big Business for next month. As reported, Tony Khan announced on Dynamite that AEW Dynamite: Big Business will take place on March 13th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and as most of us could tell from the announcement it will feature Mone in her likely debut for the company. Fightful Select reports that Mone has been signed to the company since at least early January.

According to the report, Mone reached an agreement with AEW around the time that her talks with WWE fell through. The report speculates that this is probably why WWE was open to acknowledging that their negotiations with Mone had ended.

There was discussion about announcing or debuting Money on tonight’s Dynamite, but instead it was decided to pass on that and announce the TD Garden show. There were several possibilities discussed for how to handle it, but the February 7th show announcement and the March 13th date have been set for several weeks.

Of note, NJPW sources have said that they do expect to be able to continue working with Mone and have told the outlet that it has been discussed.