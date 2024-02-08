Tony Khan Announces AEW Big Business Episode of Dynamite In March

AEW is bringing the Big Business in March, with Tony Khan announcing the Boston show on this week’s Dynamite. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw the AEW President announce that the show will take place on March 13th at the TD Garden in Boston, with tickets going on sale this Saturday at 10 AM ET.

Khan noted that the show will “one of the most important nights ever in AEW, and a night that the entire pro wrestling industry will remember.”

Of note, the graphic for the show has a dollar sign in the word “business,” as well as two in “Boston” in the background, which looks to be a strong indication that Mercedes Mone will be debuting at the show. Mone, who has been working her way back from injury, has been expected to sign with AEW for quite a while.