– Fightful Select has an update on what is next for former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone and her status with AEW. It was previously rumored that she was expected to sign with AEW, and that still appears to be the case.

According to multiple talents within AEW, they’ve been told by people within AEW and those close to Mercedes Mone that she plan is to have her appear for AEW starting in March, likely after next month’s Revolution pay-per-view event. It’s still unknown when exactly she will make her AEW debut.

Additionally, Fightful reports that Mercedes Mone’s signing was never considered to be announced over the weekend on Collision, which was running opposite the WWE Royal Rumble airing live on Peacock. Also, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp was reportedly informed by multiple WWE sources that by December 29, WWE knew that Mone was not coming back, and the company was told that Mone would’ve been unlikely able to perform at the Royal Rumble as well.

Fightful Select reports that WWE sources and AEW talents have been under the impression that Mercedes Mone signed her contract with AEW for weeks. AEW has not confirmed the story in an official capacity.

AEW did announce yesterday that Tony Khan has another “big announcement” planned for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on February 7. Fightful notes that while no on ehas confirmed that the announcement is related to Mone, it was implied that the announcement was related to the impending appearance of Mone. However, it was not stated that Mone’s potential signing would be outright mentioned as part of next week’s announcement.

Mone previously appeared at AEW All In: London in August. She was shown watching the event in the stands. Next week’s Dynamite will be held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.