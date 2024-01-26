Details on AEW’s Negotiations With Kazuchika Okada & Mercedes Mone

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW has been negotiating with free agents Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone, and it’s believed they will both sign. AEW sources also stated that Okada and Mone are expected to start with AEW soon.

Mone has been expected to debut in AEW for months, but has been taking time finishing up her acting commitments. The announcement could happen very soon. She negotiated with WWE but they were said to be far apart on money.

As for Okada, the last official word was that he didn’t decide what he wanted to do. Some people in AEW are merely hopeful he’ll go there while some, as mentioned above, are confident he will and expect it. If he does sign, he will likely debut at AEW Revolution, as his final NJPW date is February 24.