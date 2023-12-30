Mercedes Mone Reportedly No Longer In Talks With WWE

Mercedes Mone does not appear to be headed toward WWE, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that while Mone had been in discussions about a return to the company, sources told the outlet that talks fell apart and that as of Friday night, the two are no longer in active discussions about a return.

The report notes according to sources within WWE that the didcussions between the two sides were friendly but that talks failed to progress and WWE walked away from the negotiations. Another source in WWE said they believed Mone would be appearing elsewhere “imminently” but didn’t say where.

There are several big shows about to happen, with AEW Worlds End taking place tomorrow, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4th and TNA Hard to Kill on January 13th. It was reported earlier this month that there was a working plan in August for Mone to come to AEW, but that plan had been scuttled. NJPW has been hoping to talk to her, and the site notes that all options were back on the table outside of WWE as of mid-December.