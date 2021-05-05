AEW Debuts New Global Shop In 224 Countries

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they have opened a global version of their AEW Shop, with products now available for 224 countries. Here’s the press release:

AEW LAUNCHES GLOBAL ONLINE SHOP FOR OFFICIAL APPAREL

— Global.ShopAEW.com Debuts Today —

May 5, 2021 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the launch of its new online shop for official merchandise, Global.ShopAEW.com. Effective immediately, fans from 224 countries can order through the website to save up to 60 percent on shipping costs and reduce delivery time by up to 50 percent.

The online shop will offer more than 400 t-shirts for purchase, with additional items available soon. The apparel will ship directly from AEW’s global distribution warehouses in Toronto, Canada; Tijuana, Mexico; Barcelona, Spain; Riga, Latvia; Amakusa, Japan; and Victoria and Brisbane, Australia.

“We now have a world-class online shop to go with our world-class roster, and we’re thrilled to be able to share the hottest AEW merchandise with our fans around the globe,” said Dana Massie, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of AEW.