AEW Dynamite Drops Below 800,000 Viewers, Rises in Ratings for Homecoming Show
– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday Nielsen TV ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s special Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show saw AEW return to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The live TBS broadcast actually saw a slight dip in the overall viewership compared to last week. However, ratings increased in the key demo.
Dynamite saw another drop in viewership this week, decreasing below 800,000 viewers. Last night’s show averaged 797,000 viewers, falling from 801,000 viewers from last week’s show, and 843,000 viewers from two weeks ago.
The good news is that Dynamite saw a rise in its key demo ratings this week. In the P18-49 key demo, Dynamite averaged a 0.29 rating. That was up from the 0.26 rating for last week’s show. Two weeks, Dynamite drew an average 0.31 rating in the same key demo.
Rankings data for cable original programming on Wednesday is not yet available. For comparison, the second AEW Dynamite of 2023 averaged 967,000 viewers and a 0.33 key demo rating.
AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:
797,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.29
