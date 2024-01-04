AEW Dynamite Rating & Audience Tick Down For First Episode of 2024

This week’s AEW Dynamite backtracked in the ratings from last week’s 10-week high. Wednesday’s episode brought in a 0.26 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 801,00 viewers according to Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 16.1% and 5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.31 demo rating and audience of 843,000.

The demo rating was equal to the 0.26 from two weeks ago, while the total viewership was still higher than that episode’s 782,000.

By comparison, the first Dynamite episode of 2023 also scored a 0.26, with 864,000 viewers.