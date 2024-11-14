– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite managed to recover some of its numbers after a 28% drop in viewership last week when Dynamite once again went head-to-head against WWE NXT. NXT was moved to Wednesday last week due to the Presidential Election coverage and aired a special ECW-themed edition of the show at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia.

AEW Dynamite drew a 27% increase in viewership this week, averaging 666,000 viewers. Viewership increased by 143,000 viewers from last week’s audience of 523,000 viewers against NXT.

Ratings also increased in the P18-49 key demo for the live TBS broadcast. Dynamite finished with an average 0.22 rating. The rating increased from the 0.16 rating in the same key demo for last week.

Dynamite finished at No. 5 in the cable primetime rankings for Thursday. The NBA game featuring the Pelicans vs. the Thunder on ESPN finished No. 1 for the night with a 0.34 rating. FNC’s primetime programming took the No. 2-4 slots at 0.28, 0.27, and 0.22.