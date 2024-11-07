– The Wednesday Night Wars made a return for one night only this week with WWE NXT going head to head against AEW Dynamite. WWE NXT TV aired on Wednesday night this week due to The CW’s Election Night coverage. For NXT, they put together a special ECW style event, held at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia, with appearances by multiple classic ECW stars. WWE NXT surpassed AEW in both the overall viewership and key demo ratings for Wednesday, per Wrestlenomics.

Last night’s WWE NXT averaged 619,000 viewers, compared to 523,000 viewers for Dynamite. NXT viewership ticked up by 5% from last week’s show, which averaged 588,000 up against the MLB World Series. Meanwhile, Dynamite viewership dropped by 28% compared to the 628,000 viewers for last week’s Fright Night episode.

NXT also surpassed Dynamite in the P18-49 key demo ratings. NXT averaged 0.17 rating in the key demo versus a 0.16 rating for Dynamite. NXT’s key demo rating increased from the 0.14 rating for last week. Dynamite’s rating fell from the 0.19 number for last week.

AEW Dynamite previously went head-to-head with WWE NXT last month with a special Title Tuesday episode, but only one hour went opposite NXT on The CW. That show averaged 329,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. Meanwhile, NXT airing on The CW that same night averaged 874,000 and a 0.24. That show marked the second episode of NXT on The CW.

The NBA game featuring the Warriors vs. the Celtics topped ratings for Wednesday in primetime cable programming. Full rankings data for Wednesday is not yet available.