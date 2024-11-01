AEW Dynamite Rating Steady, Viewership Slips Against World Series

AEW Dynamite saw its ratings hold even against the World Series, while the audience slipped a bit. Wednesday’s episode scored a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 628,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were even with and down 1.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.19 demo rating and audience of 637,000.

The demo rating was slightly down from the 0.20 from two weeks ago, while the audince was the lowest for a Wednesday night airing since the July 31st episode did 609,000. The show was up against the final game of the World Series on Fox, which did a 4.25 demo rating and 18.152 million viewers, as well as the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers (0.34 demo rating, 1.011 million viewers).

Dynamite is averaging a 0.238 demo rating and 720,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.298 demo rating and 871,000 viewers for the same point in 2023.