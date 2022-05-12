AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings See Slight Uptick This Week

– Per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS managed to see some slight increases in the show’s audience and key demo ratings for AEW’s return to Long Island, New York. However, the total overall audience for last night’s Dynamite was still well below 900,000 viewers, as the NBA Playoffs continue to dominate the cable TV field.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast finished with an average audience of 840,000 viewers. The average viewing audience saw a slight increase from last week’s show, which drew 833,000 viewers.

The key demo rating also moved up a tick this week. In the P18-49 key demo, AEW Dynamite finished with a 0.33 rating. That number moved up slightly from last week’s key demo rating, which was 0.32.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite ranked No. 5 for cable originals on Wednesday, falling behind NBA Playoffs game coverage on TNT in the top three slots. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finished fourth, so Dynamite just barely managed to stay in the Top 5 this week after finishing at No. 4 last week.

As has usually been the story in recent weeks, the NBA Playoff games on TNT were dominant yet again with the Warriors vs. Grizzlies and Bucks vs. Celtics conquering the top two slots in ratings and viewership. The Warriors vs. Grizzlies playoffs game, airing at 9:41 pm EST, finished first in ratings and viewership, drawing a 1.57 rating and 4.823 million viewers.

The earlier Celtics vs. Bucks game finished slightly behind with a 1.51 rating and 4.788 million viewers. TNT’s late-night airing of Inside the NBA came in third and drew a 0.54 rating and 1.542 million viewers.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:

840,000 viewers

