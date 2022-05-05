AEW Dynamite Audience Falls Below 900,000 Viewers, Draws Lowest Viewership in Almost a Year

– Per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw another drop in viewership and the ratings this week, with the live broadcast falling below 900,000 viewers. Last night’s show finished with 833,000 viewers, marking the lowest total audience for the show in almost a year (May 19, 2021 – 821,000 viewers).

Last night’s viewing audience dropped from last week’s show, which drew 921,000 viewers. In the P18-49 key demo, Dynamite drew an average 0.32 rating or 421,000 viewers.

The rating fell slightly from last week’s 0.33 (424,000 viewers) in the same key demo. This would make last night’s AEW Dynamite the lowest rating in the key demo since February 16, which drew a 0.31 rating.

Now for some good news for AEW. Per Showbuzz Daily, AEW still managed to rank in the Top 5 of cable originals for Wednesday. The show finished at No. 4 in the rankings behind the NBA Playoffs coverage on TNT, which took up the Top 3 slots. Dynamite managed to maintain its No. 4 ranking from last week.

As has been the case in recent weeks, the NBA Playoffs have been stiff coverage for wrestling programming on cable TV. The Round 2 game featuring the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Phoenix Suns topped the ratings and viewership for Wednesday with a 1.47 rating and 4.171 million viewers. The Phildaelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat NBA Playoffs game, which ran opposite Dynamite on TNT, drew a 1.15 rating and 3.425 million viewers. Inside the NBA on TNT came in third with a 0.64 rating and had 1.667 million viewers.

