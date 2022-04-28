AEW Dynamite Rating, Audience Drop to Two-Month Lows

The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite were down from last week, notching the lowest points since mid-February. Wednesday night’s show brought in a 0.31 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 921,000 viewers, per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 10.8% and 0.1% respectively from last week’s 0.37 demo rating and 930,000 viewers. Dynamite notched the lowest numbers in both metrics since the February 16th episode of Dynamite had a 0.31 demo rating and an audience of 869,000.

Dynamite came in ranked at #4 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, coming up against some of the best numbers yet for the NBA Playoffs. Last night’s games ranked #1 and 2 with a 1.37 demo rating and 4.017 million for the 9:58 PM ET game on TNT, while the 7:31 PM ET game on TNT was #2 with a 0.97 demo rating and 2.717 million viewers. #3 went to the post-game Inside the NBA Playoffs (0.65/1.772 million).

Dynamite is averaging a 0.383 demo rating and 989,000 viewers in 2022, up from a 0.316 demo rating and 821,000 viewers for the same time period in 2021.