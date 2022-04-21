AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops Again This Week Against NBA Playoffs, Rating Steady

– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW saw its audience drop again this week but still managed to stay above 900,000 viewers against the NBA Playoffs coverage on TNT.

AEW Dynamite finished with an average audience of 930,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s viewership of 977,000 viewers. This is the lowest audience for Dynamite since the February 16 broadcast (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the number held fairly steady at 0.37, which is consistent with last week’s number. However, Thurston reports that the actual key demo audience was slightly down from last week.

NBA Playoffs coverage on TNT largely dominated the ratings on Wednesday. The TNT broadcast of the Celtics vs. Nets game topped the ratings and viewership for the evening with a 1.40 and 3.956 million viewers. The Bulls vs. Bucks game came in second with a 1.22. That game drew 3.230 million viewers.

The late-night broadcast of Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT came in third in the key demo ratings for the night with a 0.52 rating. The NBA Playoffs have notably been hitting wrestling programming hard in recent weeks.

AEW Dynamite ranked third for Wednesday cable originals. The show fell one slot from its No. 3 ranking for last week.