– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The post-Double or Nothing episode saw an overall increase in viewership this week. However, the show saw a drop in the key demo ratings. Last night’s show also featured the announcement that former AEW World Champion CM Punk will be returning to AEW later this month on the debut episode of AEW Collision on June 17 in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

AEW Dynamite averaged 923,000 viewers. Viewership increased from last week’s show, which drew 846,000 viewers. This is the largest audience for Dynamite in over two months, since the March 22 episode, which drew 954,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the live TBS broadcast drew a 0.29 rating. That’s actually down from the 0.32 rating for last week’s show. Rankings data for Wednesday night cable programming is not yet available. Last week’s episode finished at No. 4 in the rankings.