AEW Dynamite Road Rager Draws Lowest Ratings & Viewership for AEW in Over a Year

– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last night’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show, which featured the build for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, drew the lowest total viewership for Dynamite in over a year (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

Besides the build to Forbidden Door, last night’s Dynamite was headlined by a Ladder Match featuring The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express for the tag team titles. It was originally scheduled to also feature The Hardys before Jeff Hardy was arrested earlier this week on a Felony DUI. The Bucks defeated Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy to capture the titles. Christian Cage then turned on Jurassic Express after the match, assaulting Jungle Boy.

Last night’s show averaged 761,000 viewers, dropping 168,000 viewers from last week’s show. Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew 939,000 viewers. This is the lowest total viewing audience for Dynamite in more than one year.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating. The number dropped from last week’s 0.34 rating. Dynamite still managed to rank No. 2 for cable originals on Wednesday, behind only Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo, which drew a similar rating.

Dynamite was up against the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, which aired on ABC last night. The Stanley Cup finals led the overall viewership and ratings for the night with 4.2 million viewers and a 1.33 rating. Overall, Dynamite ranked No. 13 in the ratings for both network broadcast and cable programming.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FNC topped cable viewership for Wednesday with 3.062 million viewers.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:

761,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.28 📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/7xNWNh9PMO — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 16, 2022