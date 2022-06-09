AEW Dynamite Numbers Down This Week, Show Returns to Top of the Ratings Chart

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for last night’s edition AEW Dynamite. Last night’s show saw a slight drop in overall viewership and a drop in the key demo ratings. However, the show did top the ratings chart this week.

Last night’s show saw AEW begin its World Title Eliminator Series as the company seeks to crown a new interim champion with current AEW World Champion CM Punk dealing with an injury. Jon Moxley defeated battle royal winner Kyle O’Reilly in the main event title eliminator match. He will go on to face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto from NJPW Dominion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door later this month. The winner will be the new AEW Interim World Champion.

This week’s episode of Dynamite averaged 939,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s audience of 969,000 viewers. The show drew an average rating of 0.34 in the P18-49 key demo. That fell from last week’s rating of 0.40 for the post-Double or Nothing episode.

With no competition from the NHL Playoffs, and due to the NBA Finals airing on ABC, AEW Dynamite managed to return to the top of the cable TV ratings chart this week. Dynamite took the No. 1 slot for cable originals on Wednesday. The Five on FOX News topped cable viewership for Wednesday with 3.405 million viewers. AEW ranked No. 2 in the Cable Top 150 rankings last week.

Including network broadcast primetime programming, Dynamite ranked No. 8 in the ratings last night. The NBA Finals on ABC broadcast drew 11.5 million viewers and a 3.65 rating in the key demo (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm): 939,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.34

