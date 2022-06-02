AEW Dynamite Audience & Ratings Rise Again for Post-Double or Nothing Show

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for last night’s post Double or Nothing 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up overall yet again this week, but the overall audience was still just under one million viewers.

Last night’s show marked AEW’s southern California and Los Angeles debut at The Kia Forum. AEW Dynamite finished with an average audience of 969,000 viewers. The audience increased from last week’s show, which drew 929,000 viewers. This is the largest overall audience for Dynamite since April 13 (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston).

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. The show drew a 0.40 rating (522,000 viewers), which increased from last week’s 0.35 number in the same key demo. The key demo rating for last night’s show is the highest one for Dynamite since March 23.

Dynamite finished No. 2 for the night, second to only the NHL Playoffs game featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. the New York Rangers on ESPN. AEW was solidly back in the Top 5 this week after finishing at No. 6 in the Cable Top 150 rankings last week.

The NHL game topped cable originals for Wednesday with a 0.75 rating. The Five on FOX News topped viewership for Wednesday with 3.326 million viewers.

Also, AEW Rampage is scheduled to return to its regular timeslot tomorrow on TNT at 10:00 pm EST. This will be a live broadcast edition of Rampage at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.