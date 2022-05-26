AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership Rise Again This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the numbers for last night’s Double or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up across the board for last night’s night show, but Dynamite still wasn’t quite able to reach the one million viewer mark again this week.

While there was some tough competition with live sports between the NBA Playoffs on ESPN and the NHL Playoffs on TNT, Dynamite managed to finish with an average audience of 929,000 viewers. Viewership slightly rose after last week’s show, which drew 922,000 viewers.

Ratings were also up this week for P18-49 key demo. Dynamite averaged a 0.35 rating. The number increased from last week’s show, which drew a 0.33 rating.

The NBA Playoffs game coverage on ESPN featuring the Boston Celtics vs. the Miami Heat dominated the ratings and viewership for cable originals on Wednesday, drawing a 2.25 rating and 6.422 million viewers. The post-game coverage on ESPN SportsCenter came in second with a 0.94 rating and 2.467 million viewers. The NHL Playoffs featuring the St. Louis Blues vs. the Colorado Avalanche came in third with a 0.47 rating and 1.394 million viewers.

AEW Dynamite finished at No. 6 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Wednesday, just outside of the Top 5. It went up just a notch from its No. 7 ranking from last week.

AEW will still have more live programming this week, as tomorrow will feature a live edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. The show will air at an early start time at 6:30 pm EST due to the NHL coverage on the network.