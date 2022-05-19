AEW Dynamite Viewership Rises Over 900,00 Viewers This Week, Rating Steady

– Per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw another increase in the show’s overall viewing audience, which rose above 900,000 viewers this week for Dynamite’s return to Houston.

This is following the show drawing below 900,000 viewers for back-to-back weeks. Last night’s live TBS broadcast finished with an average audience of 922,000 viewers. That’s a nice increase from last week’s show, which drew 840,000 viewers. For comparison, the May 5 episode drew 833,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demographic, AEW Dynamite averaged a 0.33 rating, or 430,000 viewers. The rating is identical to last week’s show.

Last night’s show featured the continuation of the Owen Hart Tournament. Former WWE Superstar Johnny Elite (aka John Morrison) made his AEW debut as the “Joker” participant for the men’s tournament against Samoa Joe. Meanwhile, Maki Itoh returned to AEW as the Joker for the women’s tournament against Britt Baker. Elsewhere, Kyle O’Reilly defeated Rey Fénix to advance to the semifinals against Joe. In the main event, Adam Cole defeated Jeff Hardy to advance to the finals.

Dynamite finished No. 7 for Wednesday cable original programming, with stiff competition taking up the top slots in the form of the NBA and NHL Playoffs. The Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors game that aired on TNT topped the ratings and viewership for Wednesday with a 2.20 rating and 6.518 million viewers. Dynamite dropped slightly from hits No. 5 ranking for last week.

The late-night TNT airing of Inside the NBA finished second for the night with a 0.91 rating. The show drew 2.665 million viewers. The New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs game on ESPN finished third with a 0.56 rating and drew 1.658 million viewers.

Dynamite finished behind the NHL Playoff game between the Edmonton Oilers vs. the Calgary Flames. The ESPN broadcast finished at No. 6 in the ratings with a 0.35 and drew 894,000 viewers.