AEW Dynamite Audience Falls Below One Million Viewers, Ratings Down This Week

– Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has the overnight ratings for last night’s AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Last night’s show live TNT broadcast saw a drop in viewership from last week, falling to below one million viewers. The overnight audience this week was 979,000 viewers.

Viewership fell from last week’s audience of 1.102 million viewers. This is AEW’s lowest audience for Dynamite since the July 7 episode, which drew 871,000 viewers. It also breaks AEW’s four-week streak of drawing over one million viewers.

AEW Dynamite ratings were also down this week. The show drew a 0.35 rating (or 454,000 viewers) in the key P18-49 ratings demo. That’s down from the 0.46 rating for last week. This also ends four consecutive weeks of ratings growth in the key demo.

Tomorrow will mark the debut of AEW’s new TNT/WarnerMedia program, AEW Rampage. The show will be kicking off with a live TV broadcast and will once again be held at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It will air at 10:00 pm EST on TNT following SmackDown’s airing on FOX.