AEW Dynamite Surges to Highest Viewership in Nearly a Year, Over Three-Month Rating High

– Showbuzz Daily has the Wednesday television numbers in for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up once again across the board for the live TBS broadcast this week, as AEW continued its Grand Slam Tournament of Champions heading into next week’s Dynamite Grand Slam show to crown a new AEW World Champion.

This week’s show saw the tournament continue on Dynamite, with semifinal matchups featuring Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson, in a rematch from All Out, which served as the main event. Moxley and Danielson won their respective matchups to set the stage for their tournament final slated for next week.

Last night’s live TBS broadcast averaged 1.175 million viewers. That’s a significant gain of about 140,000 viewers from last week’s show, which drew 1.035 million viewers. This is AEW’s highest viewership in almost a year (h/t Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston), since the Sept. 22, 2021 edition of Dynamite (1.273 million viewers for the first Grand Slam event).

Dynamite has now drawn over one million viewers for four back-to-back weeks. This is the first time Dynamite has drawn over a million viewers for four straight weeks in one year, since Sept. 15, 2021.

Ratings were also up in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite averaged a 0.39 rating for last night’s show, increasing from last week’s 0.38 rating in the demo. This is the highest key demo rating in about three-and-a-half months for Dynamite since the post-Double or Nothing 2022 show on June 1, which featured MJF cutting a fiery, memorable promo regarding Tony Khan. MJF, who noted his ratings drawing power in that promo, has also recently returned to AEW programming in recent weeks.

Dynamite dominated the ratings in the key demo for cable originals this week, coming in well ahead of Bravo’s Real Housewives, which it came in second to last week. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FNC topped Wednesday viewership with 3.490 million viewers.

This arguably puts Dynamite in a good position ahead of next week’s show, which will be the Grand Slam event, emanating from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Last year’s Grand Slam event, which aired live on TNT, drew 1.273 million viewers and a 0.48 rating, so it will be interesting to see if AEW is able to match or surpass any of those metrics, especially after losing some of their top stars and draws due to the alleged brawl following AEW All Out 2022 earlier this month.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm):

1,175,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.39

#1 cable original in P18-49

📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/K2acdGd43U — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 15, 2022