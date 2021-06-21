AEW Dynamite Rating, Audience Rise to Best Friday Numbers

AEW Dynamite closed out its Friday night run with the best ratings and audience since it temporarily moved to the night late last month. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the show drew a 0.2 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 551,000 viewers, up 5% and 13% from the previous week’s 0.19 demo rating and audience of 487,000.

The demo rating ties the previous Friday night best of a 0.2 that took place on the first Friday night show on May 26th. Meanwhile, the total viewership was the best on Friday night, beating the May 26th episode’s 526,000 viewers.

On the whole, Dynamite has been significantly down on Friday’s as opposed to Wednesdays for a variety of reasons, notably due to not airing on the usual night and airing much later in the evening at 10 PM. The Friday night ratings average over the previous four weeks has been about a 0.195, while the average audience is 507,000. That’s compared to a 0.36 average demo rating for its unopposed Wednesday run that started when NXT moved to Tuesday’s after WrestleMania and 1.009 million average viewers.

Dynamite airs on Saturday this week at 8 PM ET/PT before moving back to Wednesday on June 30th.