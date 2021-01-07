AEW Dynamite Rating Drops to Six-Month Low, NXT Rises With New Year’s Evil

AEW Dynamite say its rating sink heavily from last week, while NXT New Year’s Evil saw an increase. Last night’s night one of AEW New Year’s Smash brought in a 0.25 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 662,000 viewers, down 38% and 32% from last week’s 0.40 demo rating and 977,000 from the Brodie Lee tribute episode. Both numbers were the lowest for Dynamite since the June 24th episode, which brought in a 0.22 demo rating and 633,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, NXT’s New Year’s Evil closed the gap with Dynamite, though it was still a bit behind. The NXT episode scored a 0.16 rating in the 18 – 49 demo and 641,000 viewers, up 33% and 9% respectively from last week’s 0.12 demo rating and 586,000 viewers. Both numbers were still behind the 0.16 demo rating and 698,000 from two weeks ago.

We don’t have the full ratings chart for Wednesday yet, though PW Torch, which provided the numbers, noted that it appears news coverage of last night’s violence at the US Capitol may have pulled away a lot of viewers. We don’t have confirmation of that at this time but will provide more info when the full ratings chart is available.