wrestling / News
AEW News: Bret Hart Takes Photo With Kenny Omega and Britt Baker, Behind the Scenes of Hangman Page’s Full Gear Entrance, Ruby Soho Going Live on Twitch Tonight
– Britt Baker posted a photo to Twitter of herself with Kenny Omega and Hall of Famer Bret Hart. All three were at Wales Comic-Con.
She wrote: “The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.”
The best there is🧹, the best there was💕, and the best there ever will be🦷. pic.twitter.com/Og42MljhjH
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 21, 2021
– AEW has released a new video going behind-the-scenes for Hangman Page’s entrance at Full Gear last week.
– Ruby Soho announced that she will go live on Twitch for the first time tonight at 8 PM ET.
Hi Friends!
Tonight I am going LIVE for the first time on @twitch! If you’d like to chat with me, or watch me struggle with how this damn thing works, follow me: https://t.co/EaghTjWvUK
at 8PM EST!
See you all tonight! 🤘🏻
🎥: @erikcalavera pic.twitter.com/HcvEteyCgr
— Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) November 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega On Triple H’s Influence On Her WWE Career, Frustration With Her Return Being Spoiled Online
- Vince McMahon Involved in Red Notice Crossover At Survivor Series, Raw Appearance Teased
- Backstage Concern Over Survivor Series Nearly Going Over Time, Producers For Matches
- More on Late Changes to Match Order For WWE Survivor Series