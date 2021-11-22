wrestling / News

AEW News: Bret Hart Takes Photo With Kenny Omega and Britt Baker, Behind the Scenes of Hangman Page’s Full Gear Entrance, Ruby Soho Going Live on Twitch Tonight

November 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Britt Baker posted a photo to Twitter of herself with Kenny Omega and Hall of Famer Bret Hart. All three were at Wales Comic-Con.

She wrote: “The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.

– AEW has released a new video going behind-the-scenes for Hangman Page’s entrance at Full Gear last week.

– Ruby Soho announced that she will go live on Twitch for the first time tonight at 8 PM ET.

