AEW News: Bret Hart Takes Photo With Kenny Omega and Britt Baker, Behind the Scenes of Hangman Page’s Full Gear Entrance, Ruby Soho Going Live on Twitch Tonight

– Britt Baker posted a photo to Twitter of herself with Kenny Omega and Hall of Famer Bret Hart. All three were at Wales Comic-Con.

She wrote: “The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be.”

The best there is🧹, the best there was💕, and the best there ever will be🦷. pic.twitter.com/Og42MljhjH — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 21, 2021

– AEW has released a new video going behind-the-scenes for Hangman Page’s entrance at Full Gear last week.

– Ruby Soho announced that she will go live on Twitch for the first time tonight at 8 PM ET.