AEW News: Eddie Kingston Trashes ESPN Interview with CM Punk, Extended Cut of Countdown Debuts Later Today

– As previously reported, AEW star CM Punk spoke to ESPN on becoming a mentor for younger wrestlers. It appears Punk’s former rival, Eddie Kingston, took exception to that article, as trashed it via Twitter. Kingston tweeted, “Give me a f***ing break,” on the article, which you can see below:

Give me a fucking break https://t.co/idHUEh52vy — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) May 27, 2022

– AEW will debut Countdown: Extended Cut later today at 3:00 pm EST, showcasing 11 matchups on tomorrow’s Double or Nothing 2022 event: