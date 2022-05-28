wrestling / News
AEW News: Eddie Kingston Trashes ESPN Interview with CM Punk, Extended Cut of Countdown Debuts Later Today
– As previously reported, AEW star CM Punk spoke to ESPN on becoming a mentor for younger wrestlers. It appears Punk’s former rival, Eddie Kingston, took exception to that article, as trashed it via Twitter. Kingston tweeted, “Give me a f***ing break,” on the article, which you can see below:
Give me a fucking break https://t.co/idHUEh52vy
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) May 27, 2022
– AEW will debut Countdown: Extended Cut later today at 3:00 pm EST, showcasing 11 matchups on tomorrow’s Double or Nothing 2022 event:
Don’t miss the debut of Countdown: Extended Cut at 3pm ET today as we take a look at 11 matches heading into this years loaded #AEWDoN Double or Nothing in the fight mecca of the world Las Vegas, tomorrow night LIVE on PPV! ▶️ https://t.co/vno2WgI2z5 pic.twitter.com/S0vwkRTLwu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2022
