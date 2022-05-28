wrestling / News

AEW News: Eddie Kingston Trashes ESPN Interview with CM Punk, Extended Cut of Countdown Debuts Later Today

May 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage CM Punk Eddie Kingston 11-5-21 Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, AEW star CM Punk spoke to ESPN on becoming a mentor for younger wrestlers. It appears Punk’s former rival, Eddie Kingston, took exception to that article, as trashed it via Twitter. Kingston tweeted, “Give me a f***ing break,” on the article, which you can see below:

– AEW will debut Countdown: Extended Cut later today at 3:00 pm EST, showcasing 11 matchups on tomorrow’s Double or Nothing 2022 event:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Countdown, CM Punk, Eddie Kingston, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading