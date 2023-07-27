– Mark Briscoe is the guest on this week’s edition of AEW Unrestrcited:

Mark Briscoe, Ref Aubrey Edwards and Papa Briscoe soundly defeated Jeff and Karen Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a heck of a match that ended in a surprise submission! Mark and Ref Aubrey break it all down, and explain how this unlikely trios team came to be, and whether one person’s retirement will truly prevent them from going on a run of their own! Mark Briscoe also shares some great stories about his guest referee spot at AEW Double or Nothing, his incredible and bittersweet AEW Dynamite debut in a tribute match to his late brother, Jay, and what it’s been like to wrestle without him. He remembers his brother, their bond, their ROH debut, and their recent feud with FTR. He also comments on making the decision to wrestle again without Jay, and how faith is getting his family through this difficult time.