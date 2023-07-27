wrestling / News

AEW News: Mark Briscoe on Unrestricted, Danhausen Shares SDCC Vlog, Samoa Joe Chats With ET on Twisted Metal

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mark Briscoe AEW Revolution: Zero Hour Image Credit: AEW

– Mark Briscoe is the guest on this week’s edition of AEW Unrestrcited:

Mark Briscoe, Ref Aubrey Edwards and Papa Briscoe soundly defeated Jeff and Karen Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a heck of a match that ended in a surprise submission! Mark and Ref Aubrey break it all down, and explain how this unlikely trios team came to be, and whether one person’s retirement will truly prevent them from going on a run of their own! Mark Briscoe also shares some great stories about his guest referee spot at AEW Double or Nothing, his incredible and bittersweet AEW Dynamite debut in a tribute match to his late brother, Jay, and what it’s been like to wrestle without him. He remembers his brother, their bond, their ROH debut, and their recent feud with FTR. He also comments on making the decision to wrestle again without Jay, and how faith is getting his family through this difficult time.

– Danhausen released a vlog from San Diego Comic-Con:

– AEW star Samoa Joe spoke to Entertainment Tonight on his role as Sweet Tooth in the live-action Twisted Metal TV show:

