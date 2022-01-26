AEW News: Marko Stunt Now Accepting Indie Bookings, Ticket Pre-Sale Code for March 30 TV Taping

– As previously reported, AEW talent Marko Stunt was said to be among wrestlers whose contracts are expiring soon for the company. Stunt announced today that he’s now accepting indie bookings, which you can see below.

He wrote on Twitter, “As of right now, I am accepting indie bookings, and I’m ready to go anywhere! I have my passport as well. I have open dates that’d I’d love to fill!”

Marko Stunt last appeared on AEW programming in September. He also reportedly had a recent audition for The Voice.

As of right now, I am accepting indie bookings, and I’m ready to go anywhere! I have my passport as well 👀🤘🏼 I have open dates that’d I’d love to fill! Feb – 11/12, 18/19, 25/26

March – 18/19, 25

April – 1/2, 8/9, 15/16, 22/23

May – 6/7, 13/14, 20/21, 27/28 pic.twitter.com/Me3ipibuCW — Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) January 26, 2022

– As noted, AEW will debut in Columbia, South Carolina with a Dynamite and Rampage TV taping on Wednesday, March 30 at the Colonial Life Center. PWInsider reports that the ticket pre-sale code for the event is AEW803.

The ticket pre-sale begins on tomorrow (Jan. 27) at 10:00 am ET at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday.