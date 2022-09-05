AEW News: MJF Shares Tweet From Private Plane, Hangman Page Wishes Everyone a Happy Labor Day, Seth Rogen Notes Fan Wearing Shirt at All Out

– AEW star and No. 1 contender MJF shared a tweet earlier today, showing him putting his feet up on a private plane, which you can see below:

– Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page wished everyone a happy Labor Day today via Twitter. Last night, following AEW All Out, AEW World Champion and former rival CM Punk absolutely slammed Hangman Page, claiming that Page nearly ruined Double or Nothing 2022 for attempting to “go into business for himself” in one of their pre-match promos.

CM Punk also called Page an “empty-headed idiot.” For now, it looks like Hangman isn’t going to talk about the matter via social media, as you can see below:

happy labor day — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) September 5, 2022

– Actor Seth Rogen noted a fan wearing a Seth “Freakin” Rogen shirt last night at All Out: