wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF Shares Tweet From Private Plane, Hangman Page Wishes Everyone a Happy Labor Day, Seth Rogen Notes Fan Wearing Shirt at All Out
– AEW star and No. 1 contender MJF shared a tweet earlier today, showing him putting his feet up on a private plane, which you can see below:
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 5, 2022
– Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page wished everyone a happy Labor Day today via Twitter. Last night, following AEW All Out, AEW World Champion and former rival CM Punk absolutely slammed Hangman Page, claiming that Page nearly ruined Double or Nothing 2022 for attempting to “go into business for himself” in one of their pre-match promos.
CM Punk also called Page an “empty-headed idiot.” For now, it looks like Hangman isn’t going to talk about the matter via social media, as you can see below:
happy labor day
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) September 5, 2022
– Actor Seth Rogen noted a fan wearing a Seth “Freakin” Rogen shirt last night at All Out:
Respect. https://t.co/KPL4PY5Ls6
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On If He Feared Death, If He’ll Ever Wrestle Again, Original Plan For Him At WrestleMania 38
- Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
- Backstage Rumor on The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Threatening to Walk Out of AEW After CM Punk’s Comments
- CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’