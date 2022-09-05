CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’

After defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title for the second time at AEW All Out on Sunday night, CM Punk spoke to the media during the post-show media scrum (h/t Fightful) and addressed all of the backstage issues going on in AEW. CM Punk spoke in particular about his issues with Colt Cabana (real name Scott Colton) and Hangman Page, as well as his issues with AEW’s EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Punk and Cabana have a long history as good friends who ultimately ended up suing each other after WWE doctor Chris Amann sued both of them for comments made by Punk on Cabana’s podcast in 2014.

CM Punk told Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc that he hasn’t had a relationship with Colt Cabana in almost a decade.

“I haven’t had anything to do with Scott Colton in almost a decade. Probably wanted nothing to do with him even longer than that. It’s fucking unfortunate that I have to come up here and on this when I’m on my time and this is a fucking business.”

CM Punk went on to further detail his falling out with Colt Cabana and his lawsuit against him.

“Why I’m a grown-ass adult man and I decide to be friends with somebody is nobody else’s fucking business but my friends, if I fall backwards, will catch me. Scott Colton, I felt, never would have,” he continued. “My problem was, I wanted to bring a guy with me to the top that didn’t want to see me at the top. You call it jealousy, you call it envy, whatever the fuck it is. My relationship with Scott Colton ended long before I paid all of his bills. I have every receipt. I have every invoice, I have every email. I have an email where he says, ‘I agree to go our separate ways, I will get my own lawyer, you do not have to pay anymore.’ That’s an email that I have. The only reason the public did not see is because, when I finally had to counter-sue him, through discovery, we discovered he shared a bank account with his mother. That’s a fact. As soon as we discovered that fact and we subpoenaed ol’ Marsha, he sent the email, ‘Oh, can we please drop all this?’”

He added that he tried to resolve his issues with Cabana prior to Cabana’s lawsuit against him but that Cabana went ahead with the lawsuit anyway.

“When it came down that he was going to sue me, I asked to talk to him. He refused. I asked for mediation, it was denied. I offered him money, he said it was not enough. He went ahead with the lawsuit and sued. It’s his fucking funeral, I don’t care. He shares a bank account with his mother, which tells you all you need to know about what kind of character that is.”

He then went on to call the company’s EVPs (The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega) “irresponsible” and saying they “spread lies.” Fightful notes that the belief backstage has been that Punk felt that Hangman Page went into business for himself in the build to their Double or Nothing 2022 match, leading to Punk referencing Page in his return promo a couple of weeks ago.

“The fact that I have to sit up here because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs and couldn’t fucking manage Target, and they spread lies and bullshit and put into a medium that I got somebody fired when I have fuck all to do with him. Want nothing to do with him. Do not care where he works, where he doesn’t work, where he eats, where he sleeps. The fact that I have to get up here and do this in 2022 is fucking embarrassing. If y’all at at fault, fuck you. If you’re not, I apologize. What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed fucking dumb fuck like Hangman Adam Page to go out on national television and fucking go into business for himself, for what? What did I do? I didn’t do a god damn thing,” he said.

Tony Khan ended up intervening about the backstage issues, but Punk made clear that he felt it wasn’t Khan’s business and that the EVPs should have known better before saying Hangman Page jeopardized AEW’s first million-dollar house.

“It’s not his [Tony Khan’s] position to make it clear,” he said. “There are people who call themselves EVPs that should’ve fucking known better. This shit is none of their business. I understand sticking up for you fucking friends, I get it. I stuck for that guy more than anybody. I paid his bills, until I didn’t, and it was my decision not to. I’m trying to run a fucking business and when somebody, who hasn’t done a damn thing in this business, jeopardizes the first million dollar house that this company has ever drawn, off of my back, and goes on national television and does that, it’s a disgrace to this industry, it’s a disgrace to this company. We’re far beyond apologies. I gave him a fucking chance. It did not get handled. You saw what I had to do, which is very regrettable, lowering myself to his fucking level. That’s where we’re at right now.”

Punk also called Page an “idiot” for not taking advice from veterans.

“Our locker room, for all the wisdom and brilliance it has, isn’t worth shit when you have an empty-headed idiot, who has never done anything in the business do public interviews and say, ‘I don’t really take advice.’ Who the fuck do you think you are?”