AEW News: Note on Woman With MJF During Dynamite, Matches Switched for Swerve Strickland

January 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fightful Select has some additional notes for last week’s AEW TV tapings. As others have noted, the woman who appeared with MJF during Dynamite is indie wrestler Daddi Doom. She’s done work in the past with Abadon and Ryzin. She’s also appeared in the Primos Premier Pro Wrestling and New Era Pro Wrestling promotions. According to Fightful, Daddi Doom hasn’t been signed by the company.

– As first reported by Will Washington on the latest Grapsody podcast (via Fightful Select), Swerve Strickland’s match against Wheeler Yuta was originally going to take place on this week’s “all-new” Dynamite on January 4. However, the match got moved up to Rampage instead. AEW later booked Strickland vs. AR Fox on this week’s Dynamite instead.

