– Fightful Select has some additional notes for last week’s AEW TV tapings. As others have noted, the woman who appeared with MJF during Dynamite is indie wrestler Daddi Doom. She’s done work in the past with Abadon and Ryzin. She’s also appeared in the Primos Premier Pro Wrestling and New Era Pro Wrestling promotions. According to Fightful, Daddi Doom hasn’t been signed by the company.

Not bad, but it needs more whips & chains…💥⛓️ pic.twitter.com/j3v7QcTDev — Daddi Doom (@DaddiDoom) December 31, 2022

A disruptive start to the match as #AEW World Champion @The_MJF taunts from above!#AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/iukkZAOgGi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2022

– As first reported by Will Washington on the latest Grapsody podcast (via Fightful Select), Swerve Strickland’s match against Wheeler Yuta was originally going to take place on this week’s “all-new” Dynamite on January 4. However, the match got moved up to Rampage instead. AEW later booked Strickland vs. AR Fox on this week’s Dynamite instead.