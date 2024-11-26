AEW News: Powerhouse Hobbs On Latest Close Up, Sammy Guevara’s Full Gear Vlog

– Powerhouse Hobbs is the guest on the latest episode of AEW Close Up with Renee Paquette. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

Renee Paquette sits down with Powerhouse Will Hobbs to discuss his career, his injury, and his surprising return on this week’s Close Up w/ Renee Paquette!

– Sammy Guevara has posted his latest vlog looking at AEW Full Gear week: