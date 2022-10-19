AEW News: Winter Is Coming Ticket Pre-Sale Code, Wrestlers Play Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

– The ticket pre-sale code for the upcoming AEW Dynamite and Rampage Winter Is Coming TV tapings is WIC2XCCC. The event will be held at The Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on December 14. The online ticket pre-sale starts tomorrow (October 20) at 10:00 am local time (h/t PWInsider

– During AEW Elite Arcade, Tony Nese, Evil Uno, and Mark Sterling played some Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed: