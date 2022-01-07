AEW Producer Keith Mitchell On Why He Retired From the Industry

Longtime producer Keith Mitchell retired from the business at the end of the year, and the AEW alumnus explained why in a new interview. Mitchell’s final show as a producer was the New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite, but he has worked in the business for 40 years with roles in WCW, TNA, and more.

Mitchell appeared on Talk is Jericho to talk about his retirement, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On why he chose to retire after New Year’s Smash: “Several different reasons. First of all, JR told me he was coming back today and I wanted to see him while he was here. It kind of was closure with the whole Jacksonville thing. Originally I was thinking about making Dallas my last day but my plan sort of got pushed back a little bit.”

On his decision to hang it up: “My wife has been retired for five years. I am ready to slow down a little bit work-wise and just travel and have fun. Show her some of the places that I’ve gone and seen.”

On the future of his role in AEW: “Hopefully there are people that have done the job that I’m doing enough. There are two different positions, like I said. The line producer, which is the nuts and bolts during the show. Then the executive producer where you’re making long-term decisions and such. I’ve told Tony, ‘call me.’ If there’s things I could help out with, I can consult from the ski resort.”