AEW Reportedly Picks Up Renewal Option on Brian Cage’s Contract

– It appears a former FTW champion will be staying under the AEW banner for the time being. According to a report by Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling has picked up an additional one-year option on Brian Cage’s contract. Per the report, word was spreading backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite that Brian Cage had informed those closest to him that AEW picked up the one-year option on his contract.

Cage himself was said to have been surprised by this development. He and other members of the AEW roster expected that AEW would simply let his current contract expire, and the option would not be picked up. AEW has not yet confirmed the optional renewal.

Cage has not appeared on AEW TV since an October 8 TV loss to Ricky Starks on Rampage. He has continued to work in the independent scenes and wrestled for promotions such as Revolver, Warrior wrestling, and more. It’s currently unknown when Cage might make an AEW TV return, along with why he hasn’t appeared in several months when he’s seemingly healthy.

Additionally, the report noted that Brian Cage believes he’s one of the top-paid stars in AEW. Cage signed with the company in early 2020, debuting at Double or Nothing that year and winning the Casino Ladder Match.