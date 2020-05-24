wrestling / News
Brian Cage Debuts At AEW Double or Nothing, Wins Casino Ladder Match (Pics, Video)
Brian Cage made his debut at AEW Double or Nothing tonight, as the ninth entrant in the Casino Ladder match. He was also managed by Taz. Cage, a former Impact Wrestling World Champion, left the company back in January. He then destroyed everyone to win the match, finishing by tossing Darby (and a ladder) to the outside of the ring.
SCU partners Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky started off the match, with Kip Sabian eventually entering at #3. Darby Allin was the next to come to the ring at #4. After Darby dived off a ladder with his skateboard and crashed through a ladder, Orange Cassidy came out at #5. Colt Cabana followed at #6. After everyone got wiped out, Joey Janela arrived at #7. Luchasaurus was the last announced participant at #8, followed by Cage.
