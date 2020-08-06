wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Unhappy With Sammy Guevara For Chair Throw On Dynamite
August 6, 2020 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy continued their feud with a brawl, which culminated in Guevara throwing a chair at Hardy’s face and putting him through a table. Hardy was left bleeding everywhere as a result of the attack.
According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, Guevara was given a ‘stern talking to’ after the segment by people backstage, who were said to be unhappy with the spot. Guevara reportedly was not supposed to throw the chair at Hardy’s head full force as he did. Hardy got about ten stitches when it was over.
More Trending Stories
- Finn Balor on Coming Up With Painting His Body as The Demon, How Karl Anderson Told Him It Would Look Stupid
- Booker T Didn’t Agree With Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Removing the Six-Sided Ring From TNA
- CM Punk Is Complimentary Of RAW Underground, Jokes About Getting First MMA Win
- Booker T Discusses His Decision to Leave WWE In 2007, Being Impacted by Eddie Guerrero & Chris Benoit Situations, How He Ended Up in TNA