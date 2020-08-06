AEW Reportedly Unhappy With Sammy Guevara For Chair Throw On Dynamite

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara and Matt Hardy continued their feud with a brawl, which culminated in Guevara throwing a chair at Hardy’s face and putting him through a table. Hardy was left bleeding everywhere as a result of the attack.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, Guevara was given a ‘stern talking to’ after the segment by people backstage, who were said to be unhappy with the spot. Guevara reportedly was not supposed to throw the chair at Hardy’s head full force as he did. Hardy got about ten stitches when it was over.